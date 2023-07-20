 Making students emotionally stable, intellectually vibrant, spiritually enlightened : The Tribune India

  Making students emotionally stable, intellectually vibrant, spiritually enlightened
Making students emotionally stable, intellectually vibrant, spiritually enlightened

Usha Gupta, Principal, DC Model Sr Sec School, Panchkula



What are the key achievements of your school over the past one year?

The pandemic has significantly disrupted the education sector. Live teaching has transformed to a new pedagogical approach for active learning through virtual classrooms. There is a paradigm shift in the education system with the accelerated adoption of digital technology. We have been endorsing teaching learning methodologies with several apps, online study material, e-library sources, video lessons, PowerPoint presentations to ensure interactive e-learning, online EHV sessions and activities to impart value education which plays a pivotal role in the school curriculum.

How have you bridged the post Covid learning gap over the past two years?

To reflect deeply on what we have experienced during pandemic is going to be a great challenge which will be a reminder to us that academic excellence without incorporation of human as well as environmental excellence will not suffice for survival. Hence our focus will be on informed decision making, creative problem solving, and adaptability — the skills required in this unpredictable world. It is imperative to prepare the students for life and not merely for living by looking after the emotional, social and behavioural health of our students and laying stress on value-based education which ultimately leads to happiness.

Share some NEP practical applications that the school has adopted?

The school always believes in imparting education based on experiential learning to enhance students’ understanding and application of concepts. The school also focusses on developing students’ skills, abilities, and competencies rather than solely focusing on academic performance. The school has redesigned the teaching method and is ready to implement bilingual method in teaching from junior level. All the teachers are attending various workshops to understand the pedagogical needs to make a smooth transition as stated by the NEP 2020.

Are there any vocation skills being imparted to students? If yes, then share a few?

Vocational training exposes children to the real world of work. Our school follows NSQF guidelines to help children develop various professional skills and courses like marketing and sales, cards makings, mehndi, rangoli designs and stencils, decoration material, photoshop classes, composting, gardening and culinary skills. The school has also opted for Financial Literacy as a skill subject for Class VI to VIII and arranged classes to develop and have vast exposure to the banking professional skills.

What are the sports infrastructure and facilities in the school?

The school has state-of-the-art sports programme in the school. Our students have been actively participating in various district, state and national-level competitions where they have won numerous awards and accolades. This ensures that the energy and creative potential of our students is effectively channelised. These sports infrastructures are maintained and regularly used by the students, allowing them to participate in various sports as per their interest in indoor as well as outdoor games.

What is your message for your students?

We are fully dedicated to impart quality education and hence are constantly committed in our pursuit for excellence and perfection in our objective to make our students emotionally stable, intellectually vibrant, spiritually enlightened, and socially committed. We believe in unconventional experiential learning which enable the students develop their life skills and empower their minds so that they can choose career opportunities wisely and further enable them to live in harmony with all existence. With a comprehensive and pragmatic approach, we also focus on imbibing moral values to integrate head, heart and hand.

What are the key assessment parameters that are used to grade a student’s performance in a year?

The school believes in the holistic development of the students. For that we assess them on various parameters. Besides assessing them on pen-paper test and exams, the students are given assignments and projects, participation in discussions, debates, quizzes, School Olympiads, attendance, class behaviour and conduct, etc, which are all monitored regularly through a software. A progress report card is made at the end of the year taking into account their initial performance and how they have grown academically.

Are there any faculty training programmes to upgrade the skills of teachers?

A teachers training programme equips the teachers with techniques and modern pedagogy strategies that help them to better connect with, manage, and teach their students in a manner which ensures that all students are learning and benefitting. The teachers regularly attend CBSE capacity building workshop in order to keep them updated. Teachers also participate in many internal and external workshops regularly which equip them with the essential skills in coping with the latest changes in the field of education.

