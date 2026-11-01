Malwa Khalsa Senior Secondary School organises poster-making competition

To spread awareness about celebrating an eco-friendly festival, NSS volunteers and NCC cadets of Malwa Khalsa Senior Secondary School, Model Gram, Ludhiana, organised a poster-making competition and an awareness rally on the theme of 'Green Diwali'. S Parambir Singh briefed the students that, in accordance with the guidelines of the Commanding Officer, No. 4 Punjab Air Squadron NCC, Ludhiana, and the Assistant Director, Youth Services Department, Ludhiana, students created posters carrying messages such as 'Say No to Crackers' and 'Celebrate a Clean and Green Diwali'. Following the competition, the cadets and volunteers took out an awareness rally in the surrounding area, appealing to residents to celebrate Diwali while avoiding pollution. Principal Karanjit Singh appreciated the efforts of the cadets and volunteers, stating that such activities play an important role in protecting the environment.
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