Manai DAV athletes win trophy

The District School Sports Association organised a District-Level Athletic Meet-2022 at Dharamsala. DAV, Manai, bagged the boys’ winner trophy. In all DAV, Manai, won 10 gold and two bronze medals. Anshul (Class X) won two gold medals in 400m and 800m races. Ashish got bronze medal in discus throw, whereas Anuj bagged bronze medal in 100 m race. In 4×100m relay race, DAV Manai won gold medal in which four students Anshul, Anuj, Ashish and Mohit took part. In 4×400m relay race Anshul, Anuj, Ashish and Ishant clinched gold medal.