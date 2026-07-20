Manai DAV bags 98 medals at athletics meet

DAV Sr Sec Public School, Manai, delivered an exceptional performance at the DAV Cluster-IV Athletics Meet 2026–27, hosted by DAV Public School, Patta Jattiyan, displaying remarkable athletic excellence, discipline, and sportsmanship. The school emerged as the Overall Champion in both the boys’ and girls’ categories, securing an outstanding total of 98 medals, comprising 65 gold, 28 silver, and five bronze medals. The girls’ team won 32 gold, 11 silver, and 2 bronze medals, while the boys’ team secured 33 gold, 17 silver, and 3 bronze medals. Adding to the school’s glory, Sanchi was adjudged Best Athlete (U-19 girls), Palak received the Best Athlete (U-17 girls) Award, Anshika was declared Best Athlete (U-14 girls), and Arush earned the Best Athlete (U-14 boys) title. Congratulating the achievers, Principal Dinesh Kaushal applauded the athletes for their remarkable performances, discipline, perseverance, and commitment.
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