Manai DAV students shine at Science Congress

Students of DAV Senior Secondary Public School, Manai, excelled at the 33rd Children’s Science Congress, held at Government Utkrisht Senior Secondary School, Shahpur. Shivansh secured first position in the Junior Science Activity Corner, while Aradhya Sharma bagged third position in the Junior Mathematics Olympiad. Aarav Jasrotia secured third position in the Junior Innovative Model category for his creative presentation. Principal Dinesh Kaushal congratulated the students, parents and teachers, appreciating their dedication, scientific temperament and innovative spirit. The school management also lauded the achievers and mentors for their commendable efforts.

Advertisement