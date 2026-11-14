Manandeep participates in astrophotography event

Manandeep Singh of Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary Public School, Sector 40-C, Chandigarh, participated in the astrophotography event at the National Students’ Space Challenge 2026, held at IIT-Kharagpur. The event provided students with an opportunity to explore space science and astronomy while nurturing scientific curiosity. Manandeep received a Certificate of Participation in recognition of his involvement. Principal Shama Kukkal and the school management appreciated his initiative and encouraged him to pursue his scientific interests.
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