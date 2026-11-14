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Home / The School Tribune / Manandeep participates in astrophotography event

Manandeep participates in astrophotography event

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:36 AM Nov 14, 2026 IST
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Manandeep Singh of Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary Public School, Sector 40-C, Chandigarh, participated in the astrophotography event at the National Students’ Space Challenge 2026, held at IIT-Kharagpur. The event provided students with an opportunity to explore space science and astronomy while nurturing scientific curiosity. Manandeep received a Certificate of Participation in recognition of his involvement. Principal Shama Kukkal and the school management appreciated his initiative and encouraged him to pursue his scientific interests.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

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