Manandeep participates in astrophotography event

Manandeep Singh of Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary Public School, Sector 40-C, Chandigarh, participated in the astrophotography event at the National Students’ Space Challenge 2026, held at IIT-Kharagpur. The event provided students with an opportunity to explore space science and astronomy while nurturing scientific curiosity. Manandeep received a Certificate of Participation in recognition of his involvement. Principal Shama Kukkal and the school management appreciated his initiative and encouraged him to pursue his scientific interests.