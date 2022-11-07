Manav Public School, Nayagaon

Diwali was celebrated in the school. The school organised various activities and competitions. Students of Class III set up a stall of beautiful decorated diyas. School Principal Shobha Rani appreciated their work and encouraged them by buying diyas from them.
