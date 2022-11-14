Manav Public School, Nayagaon

A debate competition was organised in the school. Students of Class V participated with enthusiasm and spoke for and against on the topic ‘Internet’. School Principal Shobha Rani appreciated the students for their work.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Biden, Xi shake hands as they meet amid superpower tensions
Biden said he and Xi have a ‘responsibility’ to show that th...
Permanent residents can now be part of Canadian military; Indians to benefit
Nearly 1 lakh Indians became permanent residents of Canada i...
Live-in partner chops woman's body into 35 pieces, dumps them at various places in Delhi
The couple had eloped from Mumbai to New Delhi after the wom...
Lahaul-Spiti receives fresh snow; traffic beyond Solang valley in Kullu affected
The high-altitude areas of Kullu and Mandi districts also re...
Former Haryana governor Dhanik Lal Mandal dies at 90
Had served as Haryana governor between 1990 and 1995