Manav Public School, Nayagaon

Students of Class VI of the school organised a puppet show on the Ramayana on the school premises to emphasise the importance of values such as loving and respecting family, keeping promises, protecting the weak and most important victory of good over evil. Parents were also invited to the show. School Principal Shobha Rani appreciated the students for organising the show.
