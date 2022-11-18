Manav Public School, Nayagaon

A speech competition was organised for Class III in the school. All students participated with full enthusiasm and spoke on the topics — ‘Digital India’, ‘Our festivals’, ‘Importance of uniform’, ‘Advantages and disadvantages of homework’, ‘Responsibility of a teacher and a student’ and ‘Moral values’. In this activity, students performed very well. The main purpose of organising the activity was to develop confidence of the students as it improves their academic performance.
