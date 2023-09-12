Manav Public School, Nayagaon

The skit on save environment was organised by Class VII of the school. The main objective of the skit was to make young generation aware of healthy environment. Charts were used to provide information about land degradation and water pollution. The skit was very informative. It brought out the fact that man is slowly moving towards destruction by causing damage to the planet in the name of progress.
