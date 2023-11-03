Manav Public School, Nayagaon

Pre-nursery students of the school participated in a craft activity on Dasehra. The objective of the activity was to make children aware of the festival. Tiny tots made a beautiful puppet of Ravan and pasted it in scrapbook. All the children enthusiastically participated and enjoyed it. Children were told about the festival. Principal Shobha Rani appreciated the students.
