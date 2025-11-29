Manav Public School students bag medals

The students of Manav Public School, Nayagaon showcased remarkable talent and determination at the 10th Stepping Stone Open Taekwondo Championship 2025-2026, proudly bringing home gold, silver and bronze medals. Their achievement reflects the school's commitment to excellence in both sports and education."
