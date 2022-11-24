Manav Rachna International School, Mohali

Little students explored their scientific temperament with the bombastic ‘Volcano Experiment’ at the school. To everyone’s delight, the little ones did not want to stop recreating the experiment and could easily reiterate the steps and ingredients required for the blasting fun!
