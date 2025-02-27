Manav Rachna International School, Mohali

The school’s young sports stars from Nursery to Grade V showcased their talent at the Junior League Champions Inter-School Sports Meet held at Mount Carmel School, Zirakpur. Their dedication and perseverance paid off as they brought home gold, silver, and bronze medals in multiple events. Beyond the podium finishes, the school’s athletes displayed exceptional teamwork, sportsmanship, and determination, proving that true success lies in effort and commitment. The school is proud of their outstanding performance.