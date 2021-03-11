Manav Rachna International School, Mohali

Manav Rachna believes learning is more fun when it is experiential. In order to make kindergarteners aware of how houses or buildings are constructed and what all material is used in their making, the little scholars were taken for an EDUTRIP to nearby construction sites where they understood the concepts of 'kachha' and 'pakka' houses and apartments.
