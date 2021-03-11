Manav Rachna International School, Mohali

Every child has a role model in his/her life. In order to help students identify their idols and the important role played by them, kindergarteners of the school participated in a show-and-tell activity based on the people they look up to. The little scholars dressed up as their favourite role models or used props and drawings to depict the same. They shared their feelings with their peers with much enthusiasm and pride.
