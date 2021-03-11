Manav Rachna International School , Mohali

Kindergarteners at the school learnt about the importance of paper and also gained awareness about the ways to upcycle it. The little ones constructively used discarded newspapers to create sheets in order to avoid wastage. The activity encouraged upcycling to create new and useful things and also helped in enhancing the motor skills of the kids through the art of papermâché.
