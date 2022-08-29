Manav Rachna International School, Mohali

Nursery students of the school have been engaging in different activities like sequencing, bugging and debugging, looping and unlooping, etc, to develop pre-coding skills. This includes integration of different learning areas, namely Literacy, Numeracy, CREST and Life Skills, for a real hands-on experience. As a part of pre-coding, Floor Mapping activities are organised for children to enhance their problem solving skills along with developing their cognitive, imaginative as well as gross motor skills.
