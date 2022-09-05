Manav Rachna International School, Mohali

Little students of the school celebrated ‘Brown Day’ on the campus. They dressed up in brown attire and were encouraged to hunt brown colour objects found in nature. They were also surprised to see the magic of mixing colours blue and red to get brown. Many more brown-themed art and craft activities like ‘Feed the bear’, ‘Looking through the lens’, etc, were conducted to enhance their creative, cognitive and fine motor skills. Little ones learnt about their duty as a responsible citizen and how they can contribute towards saving soil.