Manav Rachna International School, Mohali

'Wishy Washy Day' was organised for toddlers where the little munchkins experienced hands-on activities related to doing laundry like washing, scrubbing, squeezing, pegging and drying. Through this experiential activity, they also learnt about the importance of cleanliness and recited various rhymes related to the special day like 'one hanky in a tub, rub-a-dub, rub-a-dub'!