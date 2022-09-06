Manav Rachna International School, Mohali

'Wishy Washy Day' was organised for toddlers where the little munchkins experienced hands-on activities related to doing laundry like washing, scrubbing, squeezing, pegging and drying. Through this experiential activity, they also learnt about the importance of cleanliness and recited various rhymes related to the special day like 'one hanky in a tub, rub-a-dub, rub-a-dub'!
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Friendship can solve any problem, says Sheikh Hasina as she begins India visit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes Hasina at the Rashtrap...
Rajnath, Jaishankar to visit Japan for '2+2' dialogue
Says the two sides will further explore new initiatives to s...
5 of family killed in Ludhiana as car rams into electricity pole
The family were returning home after attending a marriage
UP BJP MLA Arvind Giri dies of heart attack
Was a five-term MLA from Gola Gokrannath constituency in Lak...
Sukhbir Badal to appear before SIT in 2016 Behbal Kalan police firing case today
The hearing will be held at Punjab Police Officers’ Institut...