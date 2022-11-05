Manav Rachna International School, Mohali

A moment of cute terror struck the school when students went around scaring everyone in their Halloween outfits. It was such a delight to watch both the children and their group in-charges celebrate Halloween in high spirits. From face painting to scary props, from terror outfits to scary masks, they then went around with their little ‘Trick or Treat’ baskets to fetch candies from all the rooms. All in all, it was a joyous day for everyone at school.
