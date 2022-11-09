Manav Rachna International School, Mohali

The school organised a vigilance awareness session for the students of Class VI-XI. Aditya Anand, Senior Manager, Vigilance, Regional Office, Chandigarh, HPCL, was invited as the resource person to enlighten the young learners about morals, human values, ethics, honesty, corruption and its impacts. The HPCL Vigilance team apprised the children of what vigilance is, and made them aware of the pillars of anti-corruption, fundamental rights and important acts, like Consumer Protection Act, Right to Information, Food Bill, etc. The team also shared the initiatives taken by HPCL for customers. An interesting quiz on vigilance awareness was also conducted for the students, which engaged the students and encouraged them to take a leap towards becoming vigilant citizens.