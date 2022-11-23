Manav Rachna International School, Mohali

The school organised its first-ever Junior Inter-School Cricket Tournament. Eight schools from the tricity participated. The final took place between The Gurukul School, Sector-20, Panchkula, and DPS, Mohali, at the school. The Gurukul emerged victorious under the brilliant captaincy of Arnav Bhardwaj. Shashwat of The Gurukul School was declared as the man of the series. He also bagged best batsman trophy. He scored 103 runs and took one wicket. Aditya of The Gurukul School bagged the best fielder of the tournament award. The best baller of the tournament, Saiyam from DPS took five wickets. Arnav Bhardwaj of The Gurukul School was given the best wicket keeper award. Ananmay of DPS School was given the best catch of the tournament award.