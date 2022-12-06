Manav Rachna International School, Mohali

The school once again left no stone unturned in making the ‘first-ever baking’ experience a memorable one for the tiny-tots. Under the ongoing theme, ‘It’s Yummy’, young bakers baked scrumptious bakery delights. The monotony of the regular classroom was broken when the children created their classroom as a ‘magic kitchen’. Along with their centre in-charge, the toddlers baked their first cake using only three basic ingredients — cookies, milk and baking powder. The children meticulously followed the step-by-step instructions that helped them in fine-tuning their motor skills along with learning new vocabulary, numeracy concepts, hygiene and safety measures. This gave them a real sense of achievement.
