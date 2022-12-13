Manav Rachna International School, Mohali

There are many reasons to take care of animals and showing kindness to them. Some people believe that animals are a reflection of ourselves, and if we have loving animal companions, it will make us feel more fulfilled. A humane education session was organised by Peedu’s People Organisation for students of Class IV-VIII, at the school. Students were familiarised with dog’s body language and the triggers which trigger a dog. Students were even briefed about animal rights and ways to stay safe and prevent rabies and dogbites.