Manav Rachna International School, Mohali

A special assembly was organised by students of Class IV. The students put together a play about the soldiers in the armed forces who leave their homes not knowing when or if they might come back while their families tearfully bid them goodbye very well knowing that this might be the last goodbye they get to say. A powerful dance performance on ‘Chak de India’ and ‘Vande Mataram’ , dazzling vocal performances as well as performances on various musical instruments and speeches to explain what significance Armed Forces Day holds was the crux of the assembly. The students bought national armed forces flag stickers which they proudly wore in support of Indian armed forces.