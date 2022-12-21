Manav Rachna International School, Mohali

The school organised ‘Spark’ — a two-day entrepreneurship conclave — to ignite the spark of entrepreneurship skills among classes VIII-IX. The guests, judges and resources persons included Simarpreet Singh, Executive Director, Hartek, Himja Rana, founder of Boss Ladies and Owner, LittleKittens, Hardeep Singh Chandpuri, Chairman, Buzz Network Education & Research Society and owner, Lifestyle & Luxury Management Institute, Amit Hans, Founder Director, EduCorp Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd, Ritika Singh, CEO and Founder, Kontent Factory, Supriya Malhotra, Head, Marketing & Communications, Innovation Mission Punjab, and Ankur Malhotra, owner, TRINITi – Scaling new heights. The conclave saw participation by almost 100 students of the region. The participating teams attended a panel discussion and “Let’s Start Up” workshop to learn the nuances of entrepreneurship on the first day of the conclave, while on the second day, they competed against each other to pitch the investors during Shark Tank – Business Proposal Presentation and Mystery Box Challenge, through which they showcased their business acumen, innovative and creative skills, financial management and marketing strategy. The top three ‘out-of-the-box’ ideas were awarded seed money of Rs 10,000 each. All participants were awarded certificates.