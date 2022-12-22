Manav Rachna International School, Mohali

The school hosted women entrepreneurs and renowned doctors of the tricity at the ‘BOSS Ladies Business Showcase and Evening Mixer’ on December 16. The evening saw participation from budding as well as established women entrepreneurs who showcased their businesses while interacting with the audience. The evening culminated with an enriching panel discussion on women health spearheaded by Dr GK Bedi. Dr Manisha Jain, Dr Seema Sharma, Dr Pallavi Bansal and Ms Taruna Vashisht, Principal, MRIS, Mohali, were the other panellists moderated by Himja Rana, founder, BOSSLadies.