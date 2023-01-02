Manav Rachna International School, Mohali

Taruna Vashisht felicitated Ram Rohan Panta, president of the Global Peace Foundation, Nepal, and Pramod Sharma, Coordinator, Yuvsatta. Ram Rohan Panta visited the school and gave the invitation to the three-day Peace Conference scheduled in April next year, which will be inaugurated at Manav Rachna University, Faridabad. He talked about building partnerships and implementing value-based approaches to development and peace in the field of children’s education and youth rights between the two countries.