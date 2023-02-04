Manav Rachna International School, Mohali

What better way to spend a sunny day in winters, than being surrounded by food, music, art and culture? The same was witnessed at the school during Kala Sanyojan programme as students and parents thronged the grounds. Kiosks, symmetrically decorated with students' handiwork and artefacts made tirelessly over the past week, added colour and appeal to the event. The art exhibit consisted of everyday articles like coasters, tiles, bags, cups, dream catchers, earrings and necklaces embellished with mandala art, mosaic painting, tie and dye, wood log painting, stone painting, macrame and embroidery to name a few. This was complemented by energetic dance performances, a nukkar naatak and solo vocal and instrumental performances by the children. Parents were proud of their children's creation and their willingness to man their kiosks and sell their art pieces to collect money for a noble cause. The items were quickly sold out; thanks to their brilliance and the marketing skills of the students. Kala Sanyojan proved to be a teaching tool that taught the children the value of money along with a skilled art form.
