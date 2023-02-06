Manav Rachna International School, Mohali

Observing Mahatma Gandhi's martyrdom day a 'Gandhi Peace Exam' was organised at school in collaboration with an NGO, 'Yuvsatta' and 'Bombay Sarvodaya Mandal', Mumbai. Students were given abridged copies of the autobiography of Mahatma Gandhi to read and an objective-type exam was conducted. All students paid tribute to the Father of the Nation by observing two-minute silence in their classrooms.