Manav Rachna International School, Mohali

Naina Singh, a student of Class VIII, brought glory to the school by bagging the gold medal in 10m NR Air Rifle Standing during the Open Salvo Cup Tournament. The tournament was held at DAV College, Sector 10, Chandigarh.
