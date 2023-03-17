Manav Rachna International School, Mohali

Golf prodigy of the school Ojaswani Saraswat was a guest speaker at a sports convention, Playwrite-2023. The event was organised at The Lalit, Chandigarh, where sports luminaries talked about the world of sports, budding players and importance of sports in one's life. Her conversation with Anshuman Arora during the session "The world is young" was insightful as well as thought provoking and garnered much appreciation from the audience.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
11 big banks create US$ 30 billion rescue package for First Republic
First Republic serves a similar clientele as Silicon Valley ...
6 die in fire in Hyderabad multi-storey commercial complex
The 6 were found in an unconscious condition by firemen in a...
Death toll in UP cold storage roof collapse rises to 8; CM sets up probe panel
The chief minister has announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 2...