Manav Rachna International School, Mohali

Golf prodigy of the school Ojaswani Saraswat was a guest speaker at a sports convention, Playwrite-2023. The event was organised at The Lalit, Chandigarh, where sports luminaries talked about the world of sports, budding players and importance of sports in one's life. Her conversation with Anshuman Arora during the session "The world is young" was insightful as well as thought provoking and garnered much appreciation from the audience.