Manav Rachna International School, Mohali

A ‘Sensory Walk’ activity was organised for students of the school. The students walked through the ‘sensory path’ and explored their ‘touch and feel attributes’. They were questioned about different surfaces their tiny feet got in contact with and their favourite texture. Such activities encourage the development of gross motor skills. They also support language development, help children think and solve problems.
