Manav Rachna International School, Mohali

Students of Foundational Stage at the school were treated to a huge surprise as they came back to school after the summer break! The ‘Art Mania 2023’, organised for them, included a few ‘welcome back to school’ activities, which were full of fun and creativity. These activities, which combined the use of colours, paints, leaves, sponges, brushes and pom poms (to name a few), were just what the students of the Foundational Years needed to get into their element and produce artistic masterpieces.

#Mohali