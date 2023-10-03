Manav Rachna International School, Mohali

Students of Class II-V of the school had a captivating journey through the world of knowledge. The youngsters were challenged with diverse questions covering current affairs, science, computers, literature, etc. The students skilfully navigated themselves through this intellectual expedition. It wasn’t merely an activity, it evolved into a celebration of curiosity and the art of learning. As the quiz came to a close, students departed not only with scores but also with a collective sense of awe regarding the vast expanse of knowledge.

#Mohali