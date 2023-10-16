Manav Rachna International School, Mohali

The school’s Team AGSC, comprising Agampreet, Chandni, Shanaya and Gurseerat, has secured a spot among the top-six teams in the Schoolathon on Sustainability (SOS) Competition, organised by the Bharat Soka Gakkai (BSG) and MREI. Their exceptional performance in the Young Phoenix category earned them a well-deserved prize of Rs 50,000. These remarkable seventh-graders exhibited remarkable creativity and unwavering dedication to sustainability. Their ingenious venture involved crafting 3D filament from discarded plastic bottles, a ground-breaking solution to tackle plastic waste. Taking innovation a step further, they transformed this filament into organisers, showcasing their exceptional innovation skills.

