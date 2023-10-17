Manav Rachna International School, Mohali

To commemorate the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, students of the school infused their street play on cleanliness with the spirit of ‘shramdaan’ or voluntary labour. Students engaged in cleaning activities like picking up litter and cutting grass. This act of ‘shramdaan’ not only honoured Gandhi’s legacy but also served as a reminder that simple actions can have a profound impact on creating a cleaner and more harmonious environment.

#Mahatma Gandhi #Mohali