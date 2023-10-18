Manav Rachna International School, Mohali

An Entrepreneurship Conclave in the school began with a panel discussion on “Cutting Edge Marketing Skills”. Five marketing experts offered insights into the evolving marketing landscape, emphasising adaptability and continuous learning. The discussion, moderated by Kavita C Das and featuring a keynote speech by Vivek Atrey, set the stage for a day of enlightenment. The subsequent digital marketing workshop, led by Raj Ghai, provided students with practical skills in SEO, social media marketing, email marketing, and content marketing. The workshop inspired participants to explore digital marketing’s vast potential, equipping them with tools to navigate this dynamic field. Day 1 of the Spark Entrepreneurship Conclave ignited students’ entrepreneurial passion and provided practical skills, setting the tone for a promising journey of innovation and business acumen.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Joe Biden leaves for Israel, scraps Jordan visit after summit with Palestine, Egypt leaders cancelled
Biden has to abruptly scrap his trip to Jordan after the Pal...
After blast kills hundreds at Gaza hospital, Hamas and Israel trade blame as rage spreads in region
Hamas blames an Israeli airstrike, while the Israeli militar...
2 BSF personnel injured as Pak Rangers open fire along IB in Jammu
The firing incident will be taken up with the Pakistan Range...
Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court
The verdict sets a significant precedent, emphasising the im...
X will start charging new users $1 per year: Elon Musk
According to X, this was done in order to fight bots