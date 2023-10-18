Manav Rachna International School, Mohali

An Entrepreneurship Conclave in the school began with a panel discussion on “Cutting Edge Marketing Skills”. Five marketing experts offered insights into the evolving marketing landscape, emphasising adaptability and continuous learning. The discussion, moderated by Kavita C Das and featuring a keynote speech by Vivek Atrey, set the stage for a day of enlightenment. The subsequent digital marketing workshop, led by Raj Ghai, provided students with practical skills in SEO, social media marketing, email marketing, and content marketing. The workshop inspired participants to explore digital marketing’s vast potential, equipping them with tools to navigate this dynamic field. Day 1 of the Spark Entrepreneurship Conclave ignited students’ entrepreneurial passion and provided practical skills, setting the tone for a promising journey of innovation and business acumen.

