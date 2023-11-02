Manav Rachna International School, Mohali

School Principal Taruna Vashisht was awarded the prestigious "Principal Par Excellence" title at the IIHM Awards. This award is testament to her dedication, innovative leadership, and passion for nurturing the future of students. She has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities that have positively impacted the school. Under her guidance, the school has witnessed remarkable growth and development, emphasising holistic education, and creating an environment where students thrive academically and personally.
