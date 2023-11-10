Manav Rachna International School, Mohali

Jyotishwar, a student of Class VIII of the school, has not only secured position in the upcoming National-level shooting competition but also left an indelible mark on the landscape of the CBSE school games at the district level. Jyotishwar’s outstanding achievement of winning a gold medal in the fiercely competitive rifle category is a shining testament to his exceptional marksmanship skills and precision on the shooting range.

