Manav Rachna International School, Mohali

The budding orators of the school participated in a ‘Food show and tell’ activity recently. Students dressed up as fruits, vegetables and other delicacies like pizza, burger, hotdog etc. Taking the spotlight, the tiny tots explained their costumes and other interesting facts about their chosen theme. Experiential learning is a major focal point at the school and the activity contributed to the same.
