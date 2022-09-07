Manav Rachna International School, Mohali

A language expression activity 'kathavachan' was organised by the school as a part of clan presentation in Hindi. Students read out their favourite stories in front of their peers during this activity. Besides being entertaining, the art of storytelling offered them innumerable benefits that aid speech and confidence development in the early stages of childhood.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
I-T dept conducts pan-India raids against unrecognised political parties, linked funding
The searches are being conducted in Haryana, Gujarat, Delhi,...
CBI raids Bengal minister Moloy Ghatak's 4 houses in coal scam case
CBI sleuths conduct raids at three houses of Ghatak in Asans...
Law minister Kiren Rijiju targets Arvind Kejriwal over report of pending salaries of employees in Punjab
The news report, based on sources, claims that the Bhagwant ...