Manav Rachna Int’l School, Mohali

Reading is a key to learning. The ability to read enables us to discover new facts and opens the door to a new world of ideas, stories and opportunities. To inculcate the habit of reading, students of the school were taken to witness the Inkreadible Writers Festival organised on the Infosys campus. Students listened attentively to real-life experiences of a brave heart, General VP Malik (retd). Students learnt important life lessons during the session 'Guts and Glory' which had Lt. General Bhopinder Singh and Lt. General Mann as panellists. Students also witnessed the launch of two books written by Manju Jaidka and Jupinderjit Singh during the session 'Twist in the Tales'.
