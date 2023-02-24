Manav Rachna Int'l School, Mohali

Young scholars from Nursery had an enriching experience as they visited the fire station. Under the ongoing theme, 'Let's Pretend', students learnt about different community helpers, one being a fire fighter. The Edutrip to the fire station provided children with a visual learning experience of how fires are doused by firefighters. They also learnt about the importance of fire alarms, emergency number and how to save themselves from fire.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM’s ‘kabr versus kamal’ offensive against Congress in poll-bound Meghalaya
‘They say ‘Modi teri kabr khudegi’; people say ‘Modi tera ka...
India abstains in UN General Assembly on Ukraine resolution
Resolution, given its inherent limitations, would not have h...
Hindenburg report on Adani: Supreme Court refuses to gag media
Not going to issue any injunction ever against media, says a...
Congress authorises party president Mallikarjun Kharge to nominate CWC members
The decision to go in for the nomination mode instead of hol...
Radical preacher Amritpal Singh's aide Lovepreet released from Amritsar jail
The preacher's supporters, some of them brandishing swords a...