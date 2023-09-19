Manav Rachna Int'l School, Mohali

Students of the school demonstrated exceptional versatility through their innovative projects during the international event, Coolest Projects 2023. This event serves as a celebration of young and talented individuals who harness the power of technology to create awe-inspiring creations. These creative minds crafted a wide array of remarkable projects, ranging from captivating platformer games to advanced robotic arms. Their projects secured a place among the top 10 projects of the world, further highlighting their ingenuity and exceptional skills.

#Mohali