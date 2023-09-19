Manav Rachna Int'l School, Mohali

Students of the school demonstrated exceptional versatility through their innovative projects during the international event, Coolest Projects 2023. This event serves as a celebration of young and talented individuals who harness the power of technology to create awe-inspiring creations. These creative minds crafted a wide array of remarkable projects, ranging from captivating platformer games to advanced robotic arms. Their projects secured a place among the top 10 projects of the world, further highlighting their ingenuity and exceptional skills.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
In a tit-for-tat, India expels Canadian diplomat; rejects Justin Trudeau's charges as 'absurd and motivated'
India summons the Canadian High Commissioner
Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's slaying
Justin Trudeau told Parliament that he brought up the slayin...
Canada says Indian govt agents could be linked to Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder
Nijjar was shot dead outside a Sikh temple in Surrey, Britis...
Hardeep Singh Nijjar, what is known about the murder of Sikh activist in Canada
Canada is home to an influential Sikh community and Indian l...
Aditya L1 spacecraft sets off for its final destination
The 1,475 kg satellite, equipped with seven instruments to s...