Manav Rachna Int'l School, Mohali

Arin Sharma, a student of Class II of the school, bagged the title of ‘Avid Reader’ as he embarked on countless journeys, delving into the pages of numerous books. His dedication to reading is not only commendable but also a testament to his passion for learning and exploration. By delving into such a wide range of books, he has expanded his knowledge, improved his vocabulary, and honed his critical thinking skills. This remarkable feat showcases his commitment to personal growth and the joy of discovering new worlds through literature.

#Mohali