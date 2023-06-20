Manav Rachna Shooting Academy hosts 66th National School Games 2022-23

Faridabad: Manav Rachna hosted the 66th National School Games 2022-23 (Shooting). The event, organised under the auspices of the School Games Federation of India, took place from June 6 to June 12, at Noida Stadium Sector 21A in Noida.

Yogesh Pal Singh, Deputy Director of Sports and Physical Education, Department of Education (Sports), Government of Delhi was the Chief Guest.

A total of 171 boys and 151 girls from 24 states participated in the event at the Chandro Tomar Shooting Range, located within Noida Stadium.

The event was organised under the guidance of Dr. Amit Bhalla, Vice-President of MREI, and mentorship of Dr. Ronjan Sodhi, Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna awardee, Arjuna Awardee, and former world No.1.

The 66th National School Games showcased various shooting disciplines, including the Peep Sight Air Rifle and Air Pistol for boys and girls, as well as the Open Sight Air Rifle events.

The competitions were held in individual and team categories.

Winners were announced in each category, with 24 sets of outstanding individuals receiving Bronze, Silver, and Gold medals. The Overall Champions in the Boys' category was Team Haryana, while Team Maharashtra emerged as the Overall Champions in the Girls' category.

Yogesh Pal Singh felicitating the team of Manav Rachna Shooting Academy and Manav Rachna Sports Science Centre team.