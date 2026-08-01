Mango Day celebrated at Shivalik Public School

The Kindergarten Wing of Shivalik Public School, Patiala, celebrated Mango Day with excitement and creativity. The tiny tots came to school carrying delicious mangoes in their lunch boxes. The teachers introduced them to different varieties of fruits and explained the importance of eating seasonal fruits, especially mango, the national fruit of India. The celebration became even more colourful as the children exchanged adorable mango headbands with one another and participated in a variety of fun-filled activities. The little artists of LKG showcased their creativity by making mangoes with clay.

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